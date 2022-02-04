YF Link (YFL) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $4.22 million and $902,885.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.97 or 0.00197433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

