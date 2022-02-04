Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $395,638.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

