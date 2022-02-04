Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 2,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

