Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 144,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,250. CareMax has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

