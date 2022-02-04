Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) will post sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $10.84 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $21.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.