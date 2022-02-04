Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.28. EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,650%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in EQT by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 367,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.