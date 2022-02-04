Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $169.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the lowest is $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $695.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $740.96 million, with estimates ranging from $722.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

