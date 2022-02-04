Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 740,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,291. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

