Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $801.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the lowest is $790.60 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 67,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,979 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,831,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $251,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

