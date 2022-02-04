Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,542 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

