Zacks: Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

