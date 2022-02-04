Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

