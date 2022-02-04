Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Coty by 17.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.