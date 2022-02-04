Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

