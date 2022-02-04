Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,603. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 60.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

