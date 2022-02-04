Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.28 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.15 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

