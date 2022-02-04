Zacks: Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

