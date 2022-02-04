Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TCDA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,176. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.