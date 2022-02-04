Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 7,150,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.