Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 7,150,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

