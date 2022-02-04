Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

