Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.