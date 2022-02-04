Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce sales of $833.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

