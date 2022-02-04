Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $244.70 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

