Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce $35.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

