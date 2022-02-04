Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. ASGN has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,462,780. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

