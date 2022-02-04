Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 250,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.