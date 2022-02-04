Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 250,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

