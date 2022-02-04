Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $473.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

