Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

