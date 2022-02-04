Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.