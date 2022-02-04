ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $409,179.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $409,179.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00111237 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

