ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,798.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $853,316.33 and approximately $4,798.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00260812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00078904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00102077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001860 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

