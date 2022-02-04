Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,067.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $339,414.47 and $8,067.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,134,115,621 coins and its circulating supply is 932,159,686 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

