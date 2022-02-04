Zel 24-Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00257032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00078310 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00103854 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

