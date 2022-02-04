ZENZO Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $337,144.22 and $64.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00188035 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00369141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00065942 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.