ZeroSwap Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $1.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

