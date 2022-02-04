Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $733.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $117,243.50 and $733.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00111433 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

