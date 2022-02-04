Zilliqa Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $623.93 million and approximately $118.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00327892 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.01124801 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,649,407,687 coins and its circulating supply is 12,357,940,534 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

