ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.64

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 3044218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

