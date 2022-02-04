ZINC Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $24,636.67 and approximately $101.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00110908 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

