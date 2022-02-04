Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.23

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 35472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

