Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.21. 20,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

