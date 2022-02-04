Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Zuora worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.