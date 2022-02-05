$0.01 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

PI traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $78.08. 188,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,891. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

