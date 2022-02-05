-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $39.15 on Friday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.