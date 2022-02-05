-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.61 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

