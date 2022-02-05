$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Certara also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 1,080,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,259. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

