$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.27. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

