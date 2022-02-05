-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $9.36 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

