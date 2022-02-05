-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kore Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Kore Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

