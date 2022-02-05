-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,554. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

