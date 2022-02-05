-$0.12 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Local Bounti stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Local Bounti at the end of the most recent quarter.

LOCL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,464. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

